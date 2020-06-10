Home

Hannah Ramsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hannah Ramsey

Hannah Ramsey Notice
RAMSEY RYHOPE Hannah (Nancy-nee Mather), passed away at home,
on 2nd June, aged 88.
Beloved wife of the late Tom.
A much loved mam of Janet,
Edna and Maureen.
A loving grandmother, great grandmother and sister. Family service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 15th June at 2:00 PM. Cortege leaving from
St Paul's Church, Ryhope around 1.20pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer's Society. Will be very sadly missed. Any enquires to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Ryhope. Tel 01915239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 10, 2020
