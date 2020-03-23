Home

Hannah Rowe

Hannah Rowe Notice
Rowe Fence Houses Peacefully with loved ones at her side on March 10th aged 83 years, Hannah.
The cherished wife of the late Dennis. The treasured mam of Janet, Ann and mother-in-law of Mark and Mark. The adored nana of Nicola, Philippa, Lewis and Zara. A much loved sister, sister-in-law, auntie and a dear friend to many.
A private service will take
place on Friday March 27th
in St Andrew's Parish Church,
Chilton Moor. Interment to follow in Houghton Cemetery. All are welcome to Dubmire Working Men's Club for refreshments.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu will be kindly accepted for the Stroke Association UK using the
online option.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 9 North View Terrace, Chilton Moor.
Tel: 0191 3857213.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 23, 2020
