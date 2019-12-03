Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Richardson

Notice Condolences

Harold Richardson Notice
Richardson Harold (Harry) Peacefully on 25th November,
aged 82 years. Beloved husband
of Elizabeth (Betty), devoted dad
to Jeff, Joanne and Deb,
dear father-in-law, cherished
grandad, great-grandad
and brother.
Please meet for funeral service
on Tuesday 10th December in Sunderland Crematorium at 11.30am. Family flowers only
please, donations if desired to
Blossom Hill Care Home, Red House.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors tel. 0191 5160202
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -