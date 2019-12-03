|
|
|
Richardson Harold (Harry) Peacefully on 25th November,
aged 82 years. Beloved husband
of Elizabeth (Betty), devoted dad
to Jeff, Joanne and Deb,
dear father-in-law, cherished
grandad, great-grandad
and brother.
Please meet for funeral service
on Tuesday 10th December in Sunderland Crematorium at 11.30am. Family flowers only
please, donations if desired to
Blossom Hill Care Home, Red House.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors tel. 0191 5160202
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 3, 2019