Harriet Lynn

Notice Condolences

Harriet Lynn Notice
LYNN Peacefully on 7th October
aged 101 years. Harriet Lavinia
(Lovey) née Cleghorn.
Beloved wife of the late Jim, much loved mam of Hazel and William, dear mother in law of Ian and Anne, also a loving grandmother,
great grandmother and aunty.
The funeral service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 19th October at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, Tel: 0191 514 2744. Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 9, 2020
