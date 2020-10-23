|
Lynn The family of the late Harriet Lavina (Lovey, née Cleghorn) wish to express their sincere thanks to relations, friends and neighbours
for the kindness and sympathy shown during their recent sad bereavement. Many thanks to
John G Hogg Funeral Directors for professionalism and sympathy shown and Jeremy Chad for the comforting service also Archers Park Care Home for the love and care they gave Lovey in her final years. Also for cards of condolences and beautiful floral tributes received.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 23, 2020