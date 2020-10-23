Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harriet Lynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet Lynn

Notice

Harriet Lynn Notice
Lynn The family of the late Harriet Lavina (Lovey, née Cleghorn) wish to express their sincere thanks to relations, friends and neighbours
for the kindness and sympathy shown during their recent sad bereavement. Many thanks to
John G Hogg Funeral Directors for professionalism and sympathy shown and Jeremy Chad for the comforting service also Archers Park Care Home for the love and care they gave Lovey in her final years. Also for cards of condolences and beautiful floral tributes received.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 23, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -