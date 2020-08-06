|
|
|
Nicholson Hylton Castle Sadly passed away on the
24th August, Harriet (Nee Havelock)
aged 94 years,
formerly of Ferryboat Lane.
Dearly loved wife of the
late William Robert and
much loved Mam of Maureen,
Brian, Paul and the late Hazel.
Loving Mother-in-Law,
proud Grandmother and
Great Grandmother.
Cherished sister and sister-in-law.
Harriet's funeral service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium
on the 11th August at 11am.
Due to the family's request this
will be a private service only.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Service,
75/77 Blackwood Road,
Town End Farm. Tel 0191 5365000.
Sadly missed and greatly loved.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 6, 2020