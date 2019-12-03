|
|
|
Oxley Roker It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Harry in hospital, surrounded
by his loving family on
25th November, aged 88 years, dearly beloved husband of Jean, much loved dad of Steven, Sandra and the late Colin, a devoted grandad and great grandad also a dear brother, brother in law and friend of many. Would friends
please meet for service in
Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday 6th December at 3pm.
All welcome back to the Mill View Club for refreshments.
All enquires to
Peter Dodd Funeral Directors.
Tel 5640027
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 3, 2019