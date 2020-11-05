Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Rontree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Rontree

Notice Condolences

Harry Rontree Notice
Rontree Harry Stuart
(Houghton-le-Spring) Peacefully on the
23rd October 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly loved Dad of Heather,
father-in-law of Alan, a proud Granddad of John and Harriet, loving brother of Molly,
Elsie and Dorothy.
He will be sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
Funeral service, limited to 30 invited guests due to current restrictions, at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 9th November at 3.30pm. There will be a live stream of the ceremony which you may access using the following login details;
https://www.obitus.com/ - username Jiko3789, Password - 170537.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -