Rontree Harry Stuart
(Houghton-le-Spring) Peacefully on the
23rd October 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly loved Dad of Heather,
father-in-law of Alan, a proud Granddad of John and Harriet, loving brother of Molly,
Elsie and Dorothy.
He will be sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
Funeral service, limited to 30 invited guests due to current restrictions, at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 9th November at 3.30pm. There will be a live stream of the ceremony which you may access using the following login details;
https://www.obitus.com/ - username Jiko3789, Password - 170537.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 5, 2020