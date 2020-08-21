Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Lloyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Lloyd

Notice

Helen Lloyd Notice
Lloyd Helen Family of the late Helen would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kindness and the many cards of condolence and floral tributes received. Special thanks to Ward E52 at Sunderland Royal Hospital and to carers from Sunderland Care and Support, Bluebird and Comfort Call care providers and Community Nurses and Therapists .
Also to Fr Russell and Claire at
John Hogg Family Funeral Directors for all the help and support during this difficult time and to The Roker Hotel.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 21, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -