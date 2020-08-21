|
|
|
Lloyd Helen Family of the late Helen would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kindness and the many cards of condolence and floral tributes received. Special thanks to Ward E52 at Sunderland Royal Hospital and to carers from Sunderland Care and Support, Bluebird and Comfort Call care providers and Community Nurses and Therapists .
Also to Fr Russell and Claire at
John Hogg Family Funeral Directors for all the help and support during this difficult time and to The Roker Hotel.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 21, 2020