STRONG (Nee Telfer)
Grangetown Passed away peacefully, after a
long illness bravely borne, surrounded by her loving family, on 26th September 2020, aged 84 years, Henrietta (Betty).
Beloved wife of Norman.
Loving mam of Norman
and wife Jayne, and children
Samantha and Ben.
A service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday 9th October at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
The Stroke Association.
Loved and remembered always.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Grangetown.
Tel 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 2, 2020