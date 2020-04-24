|
Richards Hetton le Hole Peacefully in hospital on Saturday April 18th
aged 86 years, Henry.
The devoted husband of Jean.
The loving dad of David and Paul and father in law to Lynne and Lynne. A treasured grandad,
great grandad, brother,
brother in law, uncle
and a dear friend to many.
A private service will take place on Wednesday April 29th in Hetton cemetery. All enquiries to
Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
30 Station Road, Hetton
Tel: 0191 5265800.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 24, 2020