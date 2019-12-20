Home

Henry Smith

Notice Condolences

Henry Smith Notice
Smith Henry Peacefully in hospital on
12th December, aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of the late Ann,
much loved dad of Lisa, Christine
and the late Colin and Carol,
also a loving father-in-law, grandad,
great-grandad, brother,
brother-in-law, uncle and friend.
Family and friends please
meet for service on Monday
30th December in St Cuthbert's Church, Red House,
at 1:45pm, prior to burial
within Southwick Cemetery.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 20, 2019
