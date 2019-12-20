|
Smith Henry Peacefully in hospital on
12th December, aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of the late Ann,
much loved dad of Lisa, Christine
and the late Colin and Carol,
also a loving father-in-law, grandad,
great-grandad, brother,
brother-in-law, uncle and friend.
Family and friends please
meet for service on Monday
30th December in St Cuthbert's Church, Red House,
at 1:45pm, prior to burial
within Southwick Cemetery.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 20, 2019