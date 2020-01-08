|
HENDERSON (Seaburn Dene) Peacefully on 29th December,
aged 92 years, Hilda (née Davis).
Beloved wife of the late Frank,
loving mam of Paul and
the late Jim and Frank Jnr, also
a treasured aunty of Beverley.
Family and friends please meet
for service at Sunderland
Crematorium on Wednesday
15th January at 2.30pm.
All flowers welcome, donations if
desired to The Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St Lukes Terrace, Pallion,
Tel: 0191 514 2744.
Loved and Remembered Always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 8, 2020