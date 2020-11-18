|
|
|
Simmons Hilda (née Wilson)
Red House In hospital on 10th November,
aged 97 years, Hilda,
beloved wife of the late Len,
adored mam of Judith and
the late Maureen, mother-in-law
of Peter and David,
also a devoted nana to
Deborah and Stephen,
loving great-nana to Isla and
Adam, Harry, Amy and Evan,
also a dearly loved sister,
aunt and friend to many.
Due to the current situation,
a family service will take place on
Wednesday 25th November in
Sunderland Crematorium
at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired, to
St. Oswald's Hospice please.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 18, 2020