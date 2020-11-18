Home

Simmons Hilda (née Wilson)
Red House In hospital on 10th November,
aged 97 years, Hilda,
beloved wife of the late Len,
adored mam of Judith and
the late Maureen, mother-in-law
of Peter and David,
also a devoted nana to
Deborah and Stephen,
loving great-nana to Isla and
Adam, Harry, Amy and Evan,
also a dearly loved sister,
aunt and friend to many.
Due to the current situation,
a family service will take place on
Wednesday 25th November in
Sunderland Crematorium
at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired, to
St. Oswald's Hospice please.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 18, 2020
