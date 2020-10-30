|
|
|
BELL (Ian)
Newbottle
Formerly of Penshaw After a long and courageous fight, Ian passed away peacefully in
St Benedict's Hospice on
24th October, aged 63 years. Dearly loved husband to Elaine (nee Pickering), loving dad to Rachel and Mark, dear father-in-law to Stevie and a much loved brother to Marion. Also a sadly missed brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.
A service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday 6th November at 3:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the Phoenix Unit, Sunderland.
At Rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 30, 2020