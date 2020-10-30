Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Bell

Notice Condolences

Ian Bell Notice
BELL (Ian)
Newbottle
Formerly of Penshaw After a long and courageous fight, Ian passed away peacefully in
St Benedict's Hospice on
24th October, aged 63 years. Dearly loved husband to Elaine (nee Pickering), loving dad to Rachel and Mark, dear father-in-law to Stevie and a much loved brother to Marion. Also a sadly missed brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.
A service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday 6th November at 3:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the Phoenix Unit, Sunderland.
At Rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -