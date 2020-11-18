|
|
|
Bell Newbottle
Formerly of Penshaw Elaine, Rachel, Mark and Stevie wish to express their sincere thanks to relations, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown during their recent sad bereavement.
Thanks to the medical team at the Pheonix Unit and St. Benedicts Hospice for the care received especially Drs Wright and Farook and his nurses Lynn and Judith. Gracious thanks to John G Hogg Funeral Directors especially Claire and Chris May for the comforting service. Special thanks to all those who donated to the Pheonix Unit. Also for the beautiful floral tributes and cards of condolences received.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 18, 2020