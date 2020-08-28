|
DAVIE TUNSTALL Suddenly on August 24th,
aged 63 years, Ian,
devoted husband of Liz (nee Timm), much loved dad of Simon,
Louise and Greg. Also dear
father-in-law, granda,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Service in Sunderland Crematorium on Friday September 4th at 11.30. Family flowers only.
A collection plate will be provided at the crematorium for a charity of the families choice. Family and friends are welcome back to The Broadway Pub afterwards. All enquiries to Peter Dodd Funeral Directors, Grindon, Tel: 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 28, 2020