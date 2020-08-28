Home

Ian Davie

Notice Condolences

Ian Davie Notice
DAVIE TUNSTALL Suddenly on August 24th,
aged 63 years, Ian,
devoted husband of Liz (nee Timm), much loved dad of Simon,
Louise and Greg. Also dear
father-in-law, granda,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Service in Sunderland Crematorium on Friday September 4th at 11.30. Family flowers only.
A collection plate will be provided at the crematorium for a charity of the families choice. Family and friends are welcome back to The Broadway Pub afterwards. All enquiries to Peter Dodd Funeral Directors, Grindon, Tel: 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 28, 2020
