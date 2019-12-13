|
|
|
Strother Ian Suddenly on 11th December,
aged 77 years.
Dearly beloved husband to Christine, much loved dad to Sarah and an adored grandpa to Holly, Sam, Charlie and Freya. Also an adored great-grandpa to Sophia and Theo.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 19th December at 10:00am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The British Heart Foundation
(a donation box will be
available at the crematorium).
At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion, Tel; 5142744.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 13, 2019