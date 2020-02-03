Home

Ian Vasey

Ian Vasey Notice
VASEY Hall Farm Peacefully at Sunderland Royal Hospital (ICCU) on 26th January, aged 46 years, Ian.
The very much loved son of Margaret and the late Norman.
A dearly loved brother of Carole and Keith. A devoted uncle to Christopher and Sophie.
Also a dear brother in law to Anthony and a friend to many.
Friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 10th February at 12:00pm.
Donations to Leukemia UK
in lieu of flowers.
Will be very sadly missed.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 3, 2020
