Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Wardle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Wardle

Notice Condolences

Ian Wardle Notice
Wardle Newton Aycliffe
(formerly of Silksworth) Passed away at home aged 60 years, Ian. The proud
dad of Alexander and Eleanor.
The much-loved brother of Anne and brother-in-law of Kevan.
The dear uncle of Emma, Daniel and Amy. The beloved son of
the late Maisie and Gordon.
The former husband and
good friend of Lesley.
A service will be held on
Friday October 2nd in Sunderland Crematorium at 10:30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu kindly accepted towards Mind. A donation box will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton-le-Hole. Tel: 0191 5265800.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -