Wardle Newton Aycliffe
(formerly of Silksworth) Passed away at home aged 60 years, Ian. The proud
dad of Alexander and Eleanor.
The much-loved brother of Anne and brother-in-law of Kevan.
The dear uncle of Emma, Daniel and Amy. The beloved son of
the late Maisie and Gordon.
The former husband and
good friend of Lesley.
A service will be held on
Friday October 2nd in Sunderland Crematorium at 10:30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu kindly accepted towards Mind. A donation box will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton-le-Hole. Tel: 0191 5265800.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 28, 2020