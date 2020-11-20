Home

Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Grindon, Sunderland)
90 The Broadway
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 8NX
0191 520 0666
Ida Reay Notice
Reay (Roker) Suddenly in Hospital after a
short illness on 10th November,
aged 75 years.
Ida (née Mountain), loving and devoted wife to the late Billy, dearest mam to Sharon, Elaine and Billy, mother-in-law to Lee and Andrea, loving nanna to Kathryn, David, Laura, Jenny, Daniel, Evan, Josh and great nanna to Arthur, a dear sister, sister-in-law, Auntie and friend.
Deeply missed by all she left behind.
Private Cremation to take place.
All enquiries to
Peter Dodd Funeral Directors,
Telephone: 0191 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 20, 2020
