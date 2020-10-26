|
|
|
MORRIS Grangetown Suddenly in hospital
on October 16th,
Imelda Morris (née Morley).
Loving wife of the late Vincent.
A devoted mother of Geraldine,
Martin, Vincent and Bernard.
Cherished Gran of Lucy, Maria,
Aidan, Kate, Adam, Daniel, Ryan,
Gage, Joseph and Liam.
A special Great Gran to
Charlotte and Emily.
Also a beloved sister, sister in law,
aunt and a friend to many.
To be received into
St. Patrick's RC Church, Ryhope,
6.00pm Sunday 1st November
with Requiem Mass Monday
2nd November at 12 noon.
On Whose Soul Sweet
Jesus Have Mercy.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 26, 2020