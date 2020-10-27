|
Morris Grangetown Suddenly in hospital on
October 16th, Imelda Morris
(nee Morley). Loving wife of the late Vincent. A devoted mother of Geraldine, Martin, Vincent and Bernard. Cherished Gran of Lucy, Maria, Aidan, Kate, Adam, Daniel, Ryan, Gage, Joseph and Liam.
A special Great Gran to Charlotte and Emily. A dear mother in law to Chris, Leigh and Debbie.
Also a beloved sister, sister in law,
aunt and a friend to many.
To be received into
St. Patrick's RC Church, Ryhope, 6.00pm Sunday 1st November
with Requiem Mass
Monday 2nd November at 12 noon.
On Whose Soul Sweet
Jesus Have Mercy.
