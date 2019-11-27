|
|
|
LAWSON Ford Estate Peacefully on November 16th,
aged 91 years, Irene (née walker) devoted wife of the late Robbie. Much loved mam of Denise, Robert, Steven, Maurene and Carol.
Also a dear mother in law, nana, great nana, sister, sister in law and aunt. Would friends please
meet for service in
St Thomas' Church, Pennywell on
Wednesday 4th December at 10.45am followed by cremation at 11.30. Family flowers only donations in lieu to a charity of the family's choice. A plate will be provided at the crematorium. All enquiries to Peter Dodd Funeral Directors
Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 27, 2019