|
|
|
Storey Red House Formerly of East End
Peacefully in
Maple Lodge Care Home
on December 12th aged 82 years,
Irene (née Mclean)
devoted wife of the late John,
much loved mam of Sharon,
dear mother in law of Brian,
treasured nanna of Anthony,
Christopher and Steven
and their partners, great nanna
also a loving sister and sister in law.
Family and friends please
meet for service at
St Ignatius' Church, Hendon
on Friday January 3rd at 1.00pm
followed by committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 2.00pm. Family flowers only,
donations in lieu to Parkinson's UK,
a collection plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
Blackwood House, 75/77 Blackwood Road, Town End Farm,
Tel 01915365000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 27, 2019