Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Storey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Storey

Notice Condolences

Irene Storey Notice
Storey Red House Formerly of East End
Peacefully in
Maple Lodge Care Home
on December 12th aged 82 years,
Irene (née Mclean)
devoted wife of the late John,
much loved mam of Sharon,
dear mother in law of Brian,
treasured nanna of Anthony,
Christopher and Steven
and their partners, great nanna
also a loving sister and sister in law.
Family and friends please
meet for service at
St Ignatius' Church, Hendon
on Friday January 3rd at 1.00pm
followed by committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 2.00pm. Family flowers only,
donations in lieu to Parkinson's UK,
a collection plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
Blackwood House, 75/77 Blackwood Road, Town End Farm,
Tel 01915365000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -