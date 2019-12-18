|
WALLACE The family of the late Irene, would like to express their sincere thanks to all family and friends who have supported and helped throughout this sad time. A thank you for all the cards of condolence, flowers and donations to Philadelphia Lunch Club. A special thank you to the staff of B26 at Sunderland Royal Hospital for the care they gave my Mam and to the staff at Scollen and Wright Funeral Service for their support and professionalism. Finally, a special thank you to Theresa, the priest for their comforting service.
Thank you to all and God Bless.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 18, 2019