H Duckworth Ltd (Wideopen)
Linwood House
Newcastle Upon Tyne, Northumberland NE13 6PL
0191 236 4444
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:45
West Road Crematorium
Newcastle
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:30
St John's United Reformed Church
Wideopen
View Map
Iris Bilton Notice
Bilton Iris
(née Sanderson)
Laidler
Wideopen Iris passed away peacefully at home with her family on November 25th, aged 87 years.
Beloved Wife of the late John
and a much loved Mam,
Grandma, Great-grandma.
Iris will be very sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Please meet for cremation at the West Road Crematorium, Newcastle on Monday
December 9th at 11.45am,
followed by memorial service at
St John's United Reformed Church, Wideopen at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to
the Alzheimer's Society or
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to H Duckworth Funeral Directors, Wideopen
Tel 0191 2364444.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 4, 2019
