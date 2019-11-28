Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scollen & Wright Funeral Service (Grangetown)
24 Stockton Terrace
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR2 9RN
0191 523 9099
Resources
More Obituaries for Iris Fletcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris Fletcher

Notice Condolences

Iris Fletcher Notice
FLETCHER Hendon Passed away suddenly at home on 22nd November, aged 76 years, Iris. Beloved wife of the late John.
A loving mother of John, Sharon and Keith, also mother in law of Eileen, Vincent and Melanie. A loving grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend of many. Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 4th December at 3:00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Ward E54 at Sunderland Royal Hospital.
Loved and remembered always, until we meet again.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Grangetown.
Tel 0191 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -