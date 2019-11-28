|
FLETCHER Hendon Passed away suddenly at home on 22nd November, aged 76 years, Iris. Beloved wife of the late John.
A loving mother of John, Sharon and Keith, also mother in law of Eileen, Vincent and Melanie. A loving grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend of many. Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 4th December at 3:00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Ward E54 at Sunderland Royal Hospital.
Loved and remembered always, until we meet again.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Grangetown.
Tel 0191 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 28, 2019