Iris Hudson

Iris Hudson Notice
HUDSON Iris
(nee Dunn) Passed away peacefully on 21st April, a victim of the coronavirus,
aged 84 years.
Iris was the dearly beloved wife
of the late John, much loved mam
of Kevin and the late Denise, dear mother-in-law of Ann and Lisa.
A devoted nana to Paul, Laura, Rachael and James, a great nana
to John-Paul, Ben, Katie, Corey, Daulton and Zachary. She will be forever missed but not forgotten.
Service for close family only
(Covid 19 restrictions in mind)
will take place in Sunderland Crematorium on Saturday 9th May.
No flowers please.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 6, 2020
