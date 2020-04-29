|
|
|
ROUTLEDGE Peacefully at home on 25th April, aged 89 years, Iris (Nee Lane). Loving wife of the late Frank,
much loved mam of Lynn and Jeanette, dear mother in law of Dave and Jim, precious nana of Leigh, Ashley, Victoria and Jamie,
a treasured great nana of Erin, Chloe, Lyla, Lucas and Phoebe,
also a sister of Joe, Jack, Rita, Joan, Sheila and the late Richie, Mary, Jenny, Thomas and Joyce.
A private funeral service will be held at Sunderland Crematorium.
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors. Tel: 0191 514 2744. Loved and remembered always
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 29, 2020