Hall Isabel Frost Dowsey
(nee Magog)
Sunderland Peacefully on 24th April 2020,
aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Leslie, much loved mother of Peter John and the late Lesley and Margaret, mother-in-law of Sharon and Ron, a loving nana of Lisa, Ian, Kathryn and Michael & her great grandchildren Lily, Jude and Annalia and a dear sister of Doris.
She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
A private funeral service will be held with a view to a memorial service at a later date.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 29, 2020