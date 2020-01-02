|
Mackintosh Isabel (Belle)
Washington Today we'll do our very best, to try and find a happy place, remembering the happy times, and laughing times, and bright and sunny days.
The memory of you is a happy one, an echo whispering softly down the ways, but today we struggle with heavy hearts, missing you more than words can say.
May the angels hold you close,
and sing you a happy song,
we'll be thinking of you today
and all year long.
Treasured memories of
a fantastic Mam and Nana.
We think of you every day
and will always be loved and cherished in our hearts.
Dearly loved and missed by
John, Shelagh, Anne and Peter, grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
x x x
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 2, 2020