Charles W Tait Funeral Directors
48 Roker Avenue
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR6 0HT
0191 510 2944
Isabella Lukeman Notice
LUKEMAN Falstone Court,
Roker Peacefully at
Sunderland Royal Hospital on
March 30th, Isabella (Belle),
aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Joseph Alfred (Skipper) Lewin
and John Lukeman.
Much loved mam of Robert,
Linda, Diane, June and John.
Dear mother-in-law, nana
and great nana.
Funeral service will be held at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Wednesday 15th April at 14.00pm.
Family flowers only,
donations to Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries to Charles Tait Funeral Directors, Tel: 5102944.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 6, 2020
