Lukeman Isabella The family of the late Isabella Lukeman wish to express our heartfelt thanks to family and friends for their love and support during our sad bereavement.
Also for cards, letters and phone calls received. To all the staff at Sunderland Royal Hospital B20 for the care given, to Mark Black for the wonderful service, to Charles Tait Funeral Director for their sensitive and professionalism.
Special thanks to all staff at Falstone Manor and Falstone Court for the care and support given in her last three years. Thanks also for all donations received for The Alzheimers Society.
Isabella (Belle) will be remembered always by all
who knew and loved her.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 29, 2020