|
|
|
Sanderson Isabella (Belle) Peacefully in hospital on
13th February, aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of Barney,
much loved mam of Ian,
loving mother-in-law of Katherine,
cherished nana of Oliver and Ella, also a dear aunt,
great aunt and friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for service on Friday 28th February
in St Hilda's RC Church at 1:30pm,
prior to committal at
Sunderland Crematorium.
Flowers welcome.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors,
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 21, 2020