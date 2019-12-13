Home

WILKINSON Plains Farm Peacefully in hospital on
6th December in the arms of her beloved parents, aged 5 years, Isla, precious daughter to Alex and Rob, much loved sister to Georgia, Aiden and Bethany. Also a loving niece, cousin and a loved friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for
a Celebration of Isla's life on
Friday 20th December at
St. Mary and St. Peter's Church,
Springwell Road at 2.00pm.
Cremation to follow at
Sunderland Crematorium.
Any enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors Tel; 5142744.
Loved and Remembered Always
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 13, 2019
