HEWITSON (Penshaw) Peacefully at the Mews Care Home, on Saturday 18th April,
Isobel (née Cowell), aged 82 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Robbie,
a much loved mam of Terry, Stephen and Paul, dear mother-in-law of Nicole, Glynis and Lisa. A loving
nana of Sarah and Jennifer and great nana of Grace and Isaac.
Also, a dear sister, sister-in-law and aunty. Isobel will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at
All Saints Church, Penshaw Village at a later date. Details will be announced.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 1, 2020
