J. Cedric Sharp

J. Cedric Sharp Notice
Sharp J Cedric Promoted to glory on
6th January, aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Barbara,
also a much loved father,
father-in-law and grandfather.
Family and friends please meet for a of service of remembrance and thanksgiving to God for Cedric's life
on Wednesday 22nd January in the Salvation Army Monkwearmouth, Roker Avenue at 11:30am,
prior to burial within Sunderland Cemetery, Grangetown.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to be divided between Cancer Research and the Salvation Army Monkwearmouth.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 15, 2020
