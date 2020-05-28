|
|
|
Laverick Jack
(Chester-le-Street, formerly of Sunderland) Peacefully at home on
Tuesday 19th May 2020,
aged 87 years.
Jack, devoted husband of Elizabeth. Treasured dad of Debra and Andrea. Dear father-in-law of David. Much loved grandad of Daniel, Jordan, Sophie and Christopher. Loving brother of Cecil. Jack will be very sadly missed by all his loving family
and dear friends.
Private funeral service to be held at Durham Crematorium.
All enquiries to
The Co-op Funeralcare,
Chester-le-Street
Tel: 0191 3871212.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 28, 2020