McKitten Fence Houses On January 24th aged 75 years, Jack. A much loved husband, dad, grandad and friend of many. Please meet for service on Wednesday February 5th in Sunderland Crematorium at 1.30pm. All are welcome afterwards to Burnside Working Men's Club for refreshments. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired for Cancer Research. A donation box will be provided at the Crematorium. All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 9 North View Terrace, Chilton Moor. Tel: 0191 385 7213. Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 31, 2020