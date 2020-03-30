|
|
|
Clow Fulwell Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on March 21st aged 81 years, Jacky, devoted husband of Alice, much loved dad of Deborah, Louise and the late John, dear father in law, treasured granda and
great granda, also a loved brother
and brother in law.
Private funeral service will take
place due to current situation at
Sunderland Crematorium
on Friday April 3rd.
A celebration of Jacky's life
will take place at a later date.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
26 Sea Road, Fulwell,
Tel 01915496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 30, 2020