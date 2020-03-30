Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manor House Funerals - Manor House
26 Sea Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR6 9BX
0191 549 6263
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacky Clow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacky Clow

Notice Condolences

Jacky Clow Notice
Clow Fulwell Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on March 21st aged 81 years, Jacky, devoted husband of Alice, much loved dad of Deborah, Louise and the late John, dear father in law, treasured granda and
great granda, also a loved brother
and brother in law.
Private funeral service will take
place due to current situation at
Sunderland Crematorium
on Friday April 3rd.
A celebration of Jacky's life
will take place at a later date.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
26 Sea Road, Fulwell,
Tel 01915496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -