|
|
|
BRICKLE James (Jim)
Ryhope Passed away on October 17th
in hospital, after a short illness,
aged 90 years.
Treasured husband of the late Sheila. Adored dad of Maria and Clare and her partner Chris.
A cherished grandad to Jamie
and Daisy. A special brother to
Ronnie, John and the late Bobby
and a dear brother in law and uncle.
Close family and friends please meet for Requiem Mass at St Patrick's
R.C. Church on Tuesday October 27th at 1.30pm, followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at 2.30 pm.
At peace with his beloved Sheila.
ON WHOSE SOUL SWEET JESUS HAVE MERCY R.I.P.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Ryhope. Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 22, 2020