|
|
|
CARROLL James Robert
(Jim) Jim Carroll, signwriter, 82 years.
Passed away peacefully
on 2nd September after a
short illness.
Loving husband to Selina, beloved dad to Ron and Fiona and brother to Phil and the late William (Bill).
Much loved and sadly missed
by family, friends and all who
knew him.
A larger than life character!
Funeral service to take place at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 16th September
at 2:00 pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Sunderland Royal Stroke Unit.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 9, 2020