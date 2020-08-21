|
|
|
Curry Former Chemistry Teacher of Ryhope Grammar School and
St Anthony's Girls School
(Sunderland, formerly of Princess Road, Seaham) Peacefully on 10th August,
James (Jim), aged 91 years.
Loving son of the late Margaret
and Edward, dearest brother
of the late Edward and a dear
uncle of James Edward.
Jim, a keen photographer, together with friends formed Princess Road Studios, to offer photographic services such as weddings.
Funeral service to be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 3rd September
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired to World Cancer Research.
A donation box will be provided
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Derek Moss Funeral Directors Tel 0191 3855959.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 21, 2020