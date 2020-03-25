Home

DAVISON Murton Peacefully on March 13, James,
aged 75 years. Beloved husband of Cathy, devoted dad of Joseph, father in law of Helen and much loved grandad of Isaac, Jack and great grandad of Oliver. Private service at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday March 27 at 11.30am due to restrictions applied. A memorial service in Church at a later date. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to The Heart Foundation care of the family. Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director, 57 The Avenue, Seaham
Tel 5817388
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 25, 2020
