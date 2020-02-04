|
|
|
ELLIS James Ronald
(Ronnie)
Beckwith Grange
Formerly of Hylton Lane Peacefully in hospital on
27th January, aged 78 years, Ronnie. Adored husband of Rose and a devoted uncle, great-uncle
and friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 11th February at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to a
charity of the family's choice
(a donation box will be
available at the crematorium).
At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, 138 Allendale Road, Farringdon, Tel; 5110028
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 4, 2020