Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Ellis

Notice Condolences

James Ellis Notice
ELLIS James Ronald
(Ronnie)
Beckwith Grange
Formerly of Hylton Lane Peacefully in hospital on
27th January, aged 78 years, Ronnie. Adored husband of Rose and a devoted uncle, great-uncle
and friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 11th February at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to a
charity of the family's choice
(a donation box will be
available at the crematorium).
At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, 138 Allendale Road, Farringdon, Tel; 5110028
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -