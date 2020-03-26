Home

FINN James Gerald
(Gerry) Aged 86.
Peacefully at home
on Saturday 21st March.
Much loved dad of Julia, Rachel
and Helen; grandpa to Joe,
Danny and Alexander; and dear
brother to Mary. Also a loving
father-in-law, uncle, godfather
and friend to many.
A private funeral service will take
place due to the current situation.
A memorial service and
celebration of Gerry's life
will take place at a later date.
Donations to the RNLI or the
Friends of Derwent Hill in lieu
of flowers would be welcome.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 26, 2020
