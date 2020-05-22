|
GODFREY JAMES SMITH
(JIMMY) Peacefully in hospital on 13th May 2020 in his 102nd year, Jimmy the husband of
the late Doreen (nee Cruickshank) much loved father to Avril, Doreen, Lyn, Margaret and the late Jimmy and Patricia. A much treasured grandad to Lauren, Georgia, James, Andrew and Rowenna and great grandad to Jenna,
James, Lilly and Robin.
Also brother, father in law, uncle and friend to many.
Due to the current situation a private funeral will be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 27th May 2020.
Family flowers only.
Resting at T P Bradbury Funeral Directors 01915108000.
A celebration of his long life will be held at a later date.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 22, 2020