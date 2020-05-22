Home

POWERED BY

Services
T. P Bradbury Funerals
227 Hylton Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR4 7XA
0191 510 8000
Resources
More Obituaries for James Godfrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Godfrey

Notice Condolences

James Godfrey Notice
GODFREY JAMES SMITH
(JIMMY) Peacefully in hospital on 13th May 2020 in his 102nd year, Jimmy the husband of
the late Doreen (nee Cruickshank) much loved father to Avril, Doreen, Lyn, Margaret and the late Jimmy and Patricia. A much treasured grandad to Lauren, Georgia, James, Andrew and Rowenna and great grandad to Jenna,
James, Lilly and Robin.
Also brother, father in law, uncle and friend to many.
Due to the current situation a private funeral will be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 27th May 2020.
Family flowers only.
Resting at T P Bradbury Funeral Directors 01915108000.
A celebration of his long life will be held at a later date.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -