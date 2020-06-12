|
|
|
Godfrey James Smith (Jimmy) The family of the late Jimmy wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following our sad loss. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the extended members of our family, many friends, neighbours and well-wishers who provided emotional support at this difficult time. For those who telephoned, sent flowers, cards and messages of condolence we are truly grateful.
A word of thanks is extended to the doctors and nurses of Ward E52 at the Sunderland Royal Hospital who looked after Jimmy during the last days of his life. Thanks also to Andrew Hughes for the service of celebration of Jimmy's life and finally to George of Bradbury Funeral Directors for his sensitive and professional handling of arrangements. Please accept this acknowledgement as an
expression of our deepest
gratitude the Godfrey family.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 12, 2020